Marquette County 4-H raises funds throughout October to continue programs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – This week is National 4-H Week and in Marquette County, their local organization is raising funds virtually all month long.

Funds will go towards programming. With the pandemic, they are currently doing a lot of virtual programs or providing kits for participants and their families to do at home.

“It does cost a lot of money to put those together so that’s something that we’re really hoping to be able to support,” said Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H Educator. “Down the road, hopefully not too far down the road we’ll have in person programming again. Funds that we raise will support scholarships for different kinds of events like 4-H Camp or Exploration Days down at MSU or even or international programs. Everything costs money and anytime we can support our youth and their families by reducing those costs, it makes those experiences that much richer because families don’t have to go shelling out a lot of money in order for those things to happen for their children.”

Pepin says that usually every year they have about 200 young people participate in the county.

“We have 8 Crowd Power Heroes that are helping us on social media,” said Pepin. “Most of them are young people that are members in our county. So maybe you’ll see some of their testimonials about how 4-H has been important to them and how scholarship dollars helped them.”

The fundraiser is only going throughout October. The goal is to raise $5,000.

For more information or to donate, click here.

