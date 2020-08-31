MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Crop Hunger Walk will be virtual this year and will take place the week of October 4th.
Walkers are encouraged to collect donations to fight hunger.
The hunger walk has a goal of 100 walkers and $8,000.00. 25% will stay local and go to St. Vincent DePaul and the NMU food bank.
Donations can be turned into your team leader of your church or contact the Treasurer, Crystal Swanson.
Materials available upon request.
Latest Stories
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- Farmworkers leaving Michigan due to state’s COVID-19 testing mandate
- Marquette County CROP Hunger Walk to go virtual this year
- Across South, a push to change Confederate school names
- The Last Paddle: Yoopers canoeing entire Mississippi River to finish journey Monday