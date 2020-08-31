Marquette County CROP Hunger Walk to go virtual this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Crop Hunger Walk will be virtual this year and will take place the week of October 4th.

Walkers are encouraged to collect donations to fight hunger.

The hunger walk has a goal of 100 walkers and $8,000.00. 25% will stay local and go to St. Vincent DePaul and the NMU food bank.

Donations can be turned into your team leader of your church or contact the Treasurer, Crystal Swanson.

Materials available upon request.

