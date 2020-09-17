Marquette County Cub Scout Packs holding welcome nights for boys and girls to participate and popcorn sales kick-off

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – This fall, Cub Scout Packs in the U.P. are welcoming new families to join. Cub Scout enrollment now welcomes both boys and girls, kindergarten through fifth grade, to the program. The whole family, both children and parents/guardians, are invited to participate in Cub Scouts as a family.

District Director Patrick O’Brien says, “Cub Scouts is that one activity that parents get to do with their children as a family.”

Families are invited to attend one of their COVID friendly Join Nights in Marquette County to learn more about the program, get their questions answered, and register their sons and/or daughters for Cub Scouts. Local Join Nights will mainly be in a Drive-Thru format and are happening at the following dates and locations:

Marquette Pack 3308: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6:00pm at Rippling River Resort, Marquette

Negaunee Pack 3346: Saturday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00am atNegaunee Township Park Pavilion

Marquette Pack 3395: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7-8pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4th and Magnetic Street, Marquette

Gwinn Pack 3333: Friday, September 25. 2020 at 5:00-6:30pm at Gwinn United Methodist Church, 251 Jasper Street, Gwinn

Greater Ishpeming Pack 3321: Formal recruiting date to occur in October. Check out this page for more information: www.facebook.com/groups/joinpack321/

The main difference in Cub Scouts this year will be focused on outdoor activities as much as possible with social distancing and smaller groups. You can also expect to see the program have more activities that parents do with their children at home where all the resources are available online or made available to the families. It is designed in a way like the schools to be flexible for families during the pandemic: All-in person, all at-home, or a hybrid of the two.

“We really want to make sure families know that we want our program to work for them and be flexible so they can participate comfortably as a family.” Explains Patrick O’Brien, Hiawathaland District Director.

A nationwide survey shows girls are joining for the same reasons as boys: Camping and the Pinewood Derby. More girls expressed they like hiking where boys are showing a preference for fishing as a reason for joining. Previous recruiting results show that 70% of girls are truly inspired to be able join Cub Scouts and Scouts, BSA.

O’Brien spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about upcoming welcome meetings and their popcorn sales.

Local Cub Scout Packs and Scouts, BSA Troops are selling popcorn to help support their Scouting adventures for the coming year. Popcorn is the top fundraiser for most Scouting Packs and Troops. Scouts will be offering booth sales at select weekend dates and times at Super One Foods in Marquette, Snyder Drug in Harvey, Negaunee and Gwinn to name a few places.

Popcorn arrives in Marquette on Friday night, September 18th in anticipation for the first day of show and sell popcorn sales this Saturday. Local units sell Pecatonica River Popcorn.

Locally, contact Hiawathaland District Director Patrick O’Brien to answer any questions or direct you to a local unit near you selling at patrick.obrien@scouting.org or 920-419-8401.

