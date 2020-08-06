Marquette County Habitat for Humanity holds Women Build event

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 Pandemic hasn’t slowed the progress of Marquette County’s Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH).

MCHFH held the first day of its Women Build event on Thursday. The three-day event gives women the chance to learn construction skills while also giving back by working on a home for a family in Gwinn.

“Learning some skills, helping to build our communities together is a big thing right now,” said Cindy Noble, MCHFH’s affiliate support manager. “Especially during this time of COVID and things that have affected us and that are going on. We are continuing to adapt to our environment and to our surroundings, and still being able to build and help our communities is a huge deal and really important during these times.”

Local architect, Megan Hornbogen, is among the group of participants. She said this event will help her become a more skilled volunteer for future builds.

“I wanted to get involved more with Habitat because I think it’s important to help out our community for people who deserve it and need extra help. Like being here today, it’s the Women Build for Habitat for Humanity so I feel like we should be here, and here we are,” said Hornbogen.

YMCA CEO Jenna Zdunek is one of the guest speakers. The biggest thing she wants the women to take away from the Women Build is gaining inner strength.

