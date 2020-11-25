Marquette County Health Department asks public to help slow the spread of COVID-19

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Health Department are reminding the public about the dangers of the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department provided a list of ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community, especially to those at increased risk.

“Our public health departments can’t do this by themselves,” wrote Marquette County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Bob Lorinser.

“We are dependent on all of us playing a role. Schools, businesses, medical providers, COVID-positive personnel and all individuals need to take an active role in helping slow down the spread of COVID to prevent serious illness and death.”

Public Health Department Roles

Serve as subject matter experts to assist and advise schools and businesses in COVID policies, case investigation and contact tracing

Provide easy-to-understand data as it applies locally, including where to get COVID testing and what to do if positive (isolation) and how and why to contact your close contacts (quarantine)

Facilitate accessible and affordable COVID testing with rapid results

Concentrate case investigation and contact tracing to those in high-risk congregate settings (nursing homes, residential facilities)

Assist businesses and schools with COVID related issues

Communicate on a regular basis to all players regarding our current understanding of COVID and our recommendations which follow from such.

Medical Provider Roles

Assist the public health departments with COVID messaging

Case investigate and contact trace those you care for who test positive for COVID

Provide needed medical care

School Roles

Work closely with your local public health department as it regards COVID

Case investigate and contact trace those within the school systems working in a coordinate fashion with others, especially the public health departments.

Provide recommendations for isolation and quarantine when applicable

Provide data to health departments in a timely fashion

Business Roles

Follow the gudance from OSHA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Seek guidance from our local public health departments when needed

Individual Roles

Masking up, social distancing, and hand hygiene go without saying

Avoid crowds

Smile – we will get through this

Consider creating a “bubble” of a small social network to limit your exposure

If ill, stay home and get tested. Please don’t assume it is allergies or a “common cold”

Individuals notified that they are positive should do the following: Isolate for 10 days: Individuals need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the day a positive test sample was collected if they don’t have symptoms. After the 10 days, if your symptoms have improved, you are fever free without the of medications, it is ok to return to normal activities. If you are still feeling sick, please consult with a medical professional as some people can be contagious for a longer period. Notify all of your close contacts and ask that they quarantine: a close contact includes those that you have been within 6 feet for more than a total of 15 minutes any day you were contagious, which may start two days before symptoms began or that of a positive test.



