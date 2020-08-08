Marquette County homicide victim identified

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police released details on Saturday morning of a homicide investigation in Marquette County.

According to MSP, human remains were found in an unnamed location on August 4, 2020.

Following an autopsy, Jody Dean Howe of Marquette was identified as the victim. The cause of death has not been released. How was 58 at the time of his death. He would have turned 59 on Sunday.

A forensic autopsy was performed on August 6 at WMed Health at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo which resulted in Howe’s identification.

MSP said the new information changed the investigation from a missing person to a homicide investigation.

Howe was reported missing in August of 2019. Howe was last seen on video surveillance at Meijer in Marquette on August 23, 2019 at 9:56 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information that can be released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the disappearance of Howe, is asked to contact D/Sgt. Kevin Ryan of the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

