Marquette County police departments go head-to-head with fire departments in friendly competition for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – There was some friendly competition going on around Marquette County Friday evening to help the Salvation Army.

Fire departments in the county went head-to-head with police departments in the county at five different locations ringing bells as part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

“For the last three years, we have held a competition,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff. “Last year, it was Marquette County Sheriff versus Marquette City and the year before it was Michigan State Police. This year, I decided to try something different and it’s a friendly competition.”

“We thought it would be a good idea to have a friendly competition,” said Ian Davis, Marquette City Fire Chief. “It’s fun for us. It’s fun for the police officers and anything we can do to increase donations, the better.”

Both ‘teams’ were at Walmart, Super Ones Foods in both Marquette and Negaunee, Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming and Larry’s Foods in Gwinn.

