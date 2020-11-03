Marquette County polling locations see high voter turnout

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a breezy day with blue skies in Marquette County, which was good news for many voters who had to wait outside to cast their ballots.

Many polling locations in the Ishpeming/Marquette/Negaunee areas saw lines of dozens upon dozens of people waiting to vote this morning in the state general election.

Voters at Negaunee Township Hall were lined all the way down the parking lot, some people waiting in line for almost an hour. Rachel Sertich has been the Negaunee Township clerk for over 20 years, and she said she has never seen a turnout like this before.

“Things have been extremely hectic, but everything seems to be going smoothly so far. Our AV counting board is processing about 1,100 ballots. So far, we’d had nearly 200 individuals go through the polls. It’s around 10:30 a.m. and our line, which I don’t know if you’ll pan it, but it goes to our building almost down to our water tank. So, looks like everybody’s doing well so far, socially distancing. So we couldn’t be asking for it to go any smoother so far,” said Sertich.

In the 2016 presidential election, Negaunee Township had about 1,700 total people vote (this includes voting at the polls and absentee voter ballots). With just 1,100 absentee ballots sent out in the 2020 election, Sertich expects to well surpass the 2016 election turnout numbers.

At Birchview Elementary in the city of Ishpeming, a poll worker said it’s been slow and steady since polls opened. Lines are moving quickly. As of 10 a.m., over 200 people had already voted in-person.

In the city of Negaunee, a steady line of voters were also seen outside the Negaunee Senior Center People were waiting outside the polling location before 7 a.m. Over 100 people voted in-person by 9:30 a.m.

For the YMCA in the city of Marquette as of 11:30 a.m., there weren’t long lines, but a steady amount of people going in and out of the building to cast their ballots. Precincts 5, 6, and 7 votes at this location.

Local 3 spoke with Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma. She didn’t have any estimated turnout numbers as of noon on election day.

This webpost will be updated when more information is available.

Polls in the Upper Peninsula close at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.