Marquette County Sheriff asking public help in Republic Township destruction of property complaint

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating possible suspects in a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint that occurred at the playgrounds and beach area on Republic Township property.

The incident occurred on Friday between midnight and 2 a.m.

One or more vehicles tore or turfed up the grounds of the 3-4 acre playground area by using a vehicle.

Damaged is estimated around $1,000 to $3,000.

The driver or drivers ran around the property several times with these vehicles causing extensive damage to the play area.

Sources and evidence has enabled the Sheriff’s Office to identify one vehicle and the owner, but it is believed another vehicle or two might have been involved.

If anybody was in the area, witnessed the destruction, or saw vehicles in and about north Republic area at the time is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office, or they can go to the new Sheriff’s App and report this through the tip line.

