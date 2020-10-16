Marquette County Sheriff releases September numbers and updates community tool to test drugged drivers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – September was another busy month for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Greg Zyburt says their month included:

-240 service calls

-31 arrests, seven drugged arrests and five drunk arrests, seven retail fraud

-44 citations written

-204 civil papers distributed

The Maquette County Search and Rescue was involved in the following:

-Rescue in Lake Michigamme

-Assisted and injured bear hunter in Ely Township

-Searching for a lost hunter in Sands Township

-Search for a missing autistic boy in Marquette

-Search for a missing child in Forsyth Township.

Sheriff Zyburt also mentioned how the state is in phase two of a new drugged driving test initiative.

If a person is pulled over and suspected of being under the influence of drugs a drug recognition expert can give the individual the test. The test is basically an oral swab on the inside of the cheeks.

Zyburt says in Marquette County they only have one certified officer at their department for this and so does the Michigan State Police. In the Upper Peninsula, there are 18 in this role. If an officer is not certified and they feel the test is necessary, they can call an expert the scene to do the test.

Other field sobriety tests would still be performed as well.

To follow along with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, click here to visit their Facebook page.

