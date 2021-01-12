Marquette County Sheriff’s Office December numbers and being prepared for winter weather

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – December was another busy for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Greg Zyburt provided Local 3 with their monthly stats.
Road Patrol
- 164 calls for service
- 14 citations
- 21 arrests
- 7 theft/retail fraud
- 2 OWI/OUID
- 2 drug possession
- 36 accidents
- 146 civil papers taken in, 121 served
Search and Rescue
- lost hunter – West Branch Twp.
- lost hunter – Powell Twp.
Rescue 131
- PIA accident – Humboldt Twp.
- structure fire – Ishpeming City
Jail
- lodged 49 males and 14 females
- released 57 males and 17 females
- average daily population – 56
- average federal mates daily – 13
Sheriff Zyburt is also reminding people to be ready for the winter weather. The best way to do so is be prepared. Have a supply of water, food, batteries and a generator if the power goes out.
If you have problems on the road be prepared by having an emergency kit, food, water, shovel and warm clothes available in your vehicle.
