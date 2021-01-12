Marquette County Sheriff’s Office December numbers and being prepared for winter weather

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – December was another busy for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Greg Zyburt provided Local 3 with their monthly stats.

Road Patrol

164 calls for service

14 citations

21 arrests 7 theft/retail fraud 2 OWI/OUID 2 drug possession

36 accidents

146 civil papers taken in, 121 served

Search and Rescue

lost hunter – West Branch Twp.

lost hunter – Powell Twp.

Rescue 131

PIA accident – Humboldt Twp.

structure fire – Ishpeming City

Jail

lodged 49 males and 14 females

released 57 males and 17 females

average daily population – 56

average federal mates daily – 13

Sheriff Zyburt is also reminding people to be ready for the winter weather. The best way to do so is be prepared. Have a supply of water, food, batteries and a generator if the power goes out.

If you have problems on the road be prepared by having an emergency kit, food, water, shovel and warm clothes available in your vehicle.

Latest stories