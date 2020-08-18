Marquette County Sheriff’s Office monthly update, July stats and water safety

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says his office had a very busy July.

This includes 276 calls for service, 108 citations being issued and 34 arrests, nine of them being for dunk or drugged driving.

Zyburt told Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about other numbers from the month as well as the increase in water rescues. He says knowing about water safety is huge especially in places like Little Presque Isle, Picnic Rocks and by the breakwall in Marquette.

For more information on what’s going on at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, click here.

