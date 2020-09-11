Marquette County Sheriff’s Office provides numbers from last month and rolls out new app

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says it has been another busy for his office.

Sheriff Zyburt spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what their numbers were for August. He also discussed the new Marquette County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

The app replaces the old Mobile Patrol app. Users can look up jail and inmate information, sexual offenders in the county and submit a tip, just to name a few.

The free app can be downloaded for all smartphone users.

To keep up with happenings at the Sheriff’s Office, click here.

Latest stories