Marquette County United Way partnering with local business to distribute masks for the holidays

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to help protect residents during the holidays from

contracting COVID-19, the United Way of Marquette County is partnering with Edward Jones in

Ishpeming to distribute free cloth face masks to the community.

On Saturday, December 19 from 10AM – 2 PM the United Way of Marquette County volunteers will be distributing reusable cloth facemasks – free to anyone in our community. The event will be a drive-thru only at the Edward Jones office at 662 Palms Ave. (Old bank building) Ishpeming.

“When we see a need in Marquette County, we do what we can to fill it,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County. “With Covid numbers on the rise and Christmas quickly approaching we wanted to find a way to help keep the Upper Peninsula healthy.”

Rickauer notes that the masks are sealed in plastic and the event will safely be following COVID-19 interaction recommendations.

The United Way of Marquette County received the masks from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through their “Project: America Strong” grant program. The masks are fabric and can be washed to provide multiple wears.

The goal of “Project: America Strong” is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by sending free masks to communities in need. Nationwide demand for these face coverings was so strong that it quickly outpaced the available supply. HHS currently is no longer accepting applications for the program.

For more information about “Project: America Strong” and federal masking recommendations to combat COVID-19, visit www.PHE.gov/facecovering.

Rickauer says following the event, the United Way will be reaching out to local groups to distribute free masks until the supply runs out. If your business, nonprofit, or school could use

some of these masks, please contact the UW office at (906) 226-8171.