Marquette Food Co-op providing food advocacy opportunities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — COVID-19 has exposed weaknesses in many parts of the food system. This includes equitable access to food.

The Marquette Food Co-op believes good food should be a part of everyone’s life, so they are excited to help spread the word about potential federal policy changes that support food access.

The Co-op hopes that the public will join us in supporting this legislation by signing on.

The Expanding SNAP Options Act of 2020 would enable farmers markets, farms, and small retailers and grocery stores to accept SNAP online – giving SNAP recipients access to local and healthy food through curbside pickup options.

The Pandemic Child Hunger Prevention Act would make free school lunches universal during the

2020/2021 school year. It would simplify lunch administration for schools and remove barriers to

providing meals to children who need it. Learn more and take action here.

“Schools and families in our community and beyond deserve support during these trying times,” said Sarah Monte, Outreach Director at the Marquette Food Co-op. “Access to quality food is a basic right. Please join us in ensuring our friends, neighbors, and children are fed and safe.”