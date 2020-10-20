Marquette Police Department now offering fingerprinting services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have ever applied for a job, a background check is probably familiar to you. However, some jobs that are sensitive in nature, such as those in child education or government work, may require applicants to be fingerprinted.

The Marquette Police Department (MPD) is now offering these fingerprinting services to the general public.

“There’s a lot of entities in the city of Marquette that are looking to as part of their job process,” said Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen of MPD. “They need to get fingerprinted and checked for a background check. It’s something that’s necessary and it’s good that we’re centrally located.”

A scheduled appointment must be made on the city’s website. Those requesting fingerprints will be asked a series of health questions prior to entering the police department, including a temperature check. Masks or face coverings are required.

“You come in, you have all your information ready, whether it be your driver’s license for an identification, whatever paper work that needs to be filled out for whatever you’re getting fingerprints for. And then, yeah I mean we’ll enter it into the computer and take your fingerprints on the live scan.”

The fingerprints go into several different systems.

“It’s not the criminal portion that the people coming in for applicant prints, it’s going into a more general system. Essentially, it’s for records keeping for the most part.”

Fingerprinting services at the MPD are offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Exact cash or checks are accepted ways of payment.

For more information, the Marquette Police Department can be contacted at (906) 228-0400.