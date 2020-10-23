Marquette Police search for men involved in lawnmower robbery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying subjects.

On October 10 at approximately 3:50pm, two male suspects stole an orange Ariens riding lawnmower from behind Spirts Liquor Store in Marquette.

They were in a white Ford extended cab truck. The driver was an older male, bald or balding, with a white beard. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket with camouflage pants. The passenger was younger, taller than the driver, and wearing a red and black jacket with dark pants.

The lawnmower was loaded into the bed of the truck using ramps the suspects brought and the truck left westbound on US 41.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906)228-0400 or send the department a private Facebook message.

