Marquette pub announced as potential COVID-19 exposure site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department has been made aware through contact tracing efforts that there has been a potential public exposure at Kildare Irish American Pub located at 142 W. Washington St. in Marquette.
MCHD is recommending that anyone who visited Kildare on September 9 and 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic.
Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website.
