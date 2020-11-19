Marquette restaurant closes indefinitely due to COVID restrictions, saying they will ‘close up until it’s safe’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In-person dining is not allowed at restaurants and bars in Michigan under epidemic orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery announced that they are closing indefinitely with the hope of opening back up in the spring.

“Almost all of our profit comes in the summer,” said Joe Constance, Managing Partner, Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery. “So it’s easier for us to close in the winter if it’s required like this than maybe for other places because in the winter we just exist and in the summer we make our money. In March, she [Governor Gretchen Whitmer] was proposing that we close down for three weeks and she closed down places and it actually ended up being over two months. COVID back then was 1/3 as bad as it is now. I mean it’s three or four times as bad now. I’m expecting that this order is going to last more than three weeks and could last a number of months. And so, it’s expensive for a restaurant to open and close and open and close and open and close and open and close. It’s tough on the employees to do that also and so, we’ve just made the decision, you know what, let’s just open and close up until it’s safe.”

Before closing, Iron Bay says that they will be open for take-out until November 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Employees will be at the restaurant on November 24 and 15 handing out pie orders.

