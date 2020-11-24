Marquette small business, Sage & Spry, thanks frontline workers with self-care kits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Times aren’t easy for small businesses or essential workers, but Angie Cherrette found a way to help her business Sage & Spry while supporting those on the frontlines. She decided to create self-care kits with her own products.

“Before I put it on our website, I went on our Facebook and asked for nominees. And so overnight I got all of these nominations and with them really powerful stories about what people are doing in our community,” said Cherrette, the owner/founder of Sage & Spry.

One of the nominations reads:

“She’s worked the entire time as a nurse’s aide, even though she has several pre-existing conditions. She’s had a several close calls but she still shows up and cares for her members. She’s always been so selfless and if anyone deserves a blessing, it’s her.”

Cherrette said that although this pandemic has been difficult, this project has given her a sense of passion again.

“I feel really honored to do this project. It’s kind of, it’s been a stressful time as a business owner, too. And it just really gives me something I’m proud to market right now.”

Sage & Spry offers massage therapy, wellness services, and natural products made by Cherrette herself.

If you’re interested in nominating someone, here’s how it works.

“There are two options. You can get a self-care kit […]It’s just five of our favorite products, and you can choose. We have about eight different products to choose from. You can choose. And then we package it up and send it to someone on this nomination list. And then another option is to buy a massage for a frontline worker. So we’ve been sending them out as well. And both of them are discounted on our website, and then Sage & Spry is also donating one of each to a frontline worker.”

Some of the products to choose from include an herbal salt soak, lip balms, face masks, and whipped body butter.

Click here to access Sage & Spry’s website to donate a massage or a self-care kit to a frontline worker (doesn’t just have to be a healthcare worker, any essential worker is acceptable).

If you would like to nominate someone for either of those pampering treats, you can email Angie Cherrette at info@sageandspry.com.

You do not have to donate a kit or a massage to nominate somebody.

So far, Cherrette has sent out over 20 self-care kits, and with the number of donations they’ve been given so far she has been able to send every nomination a kit at this point.