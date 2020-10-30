Masonic to screen ‘Ghostbusters’ at downtown drive-in theater

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation Company (MÄTI) invites the community to join as they host a social distanced, drive-in screening of the 1984 film, “Ghostbusters“.

The event will take place on the downtown Marquette parking deck behind the Masonic building on Friday Oct. 30 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

“It looks like the good weather is going to hold through Saturday, so we should be a “go” for this event on Friday night. We’re excited to finally be able to use the new equipment and put on a great event for the community,” said MÄTI Executive Director, Ryan Engle.

“As with our last event, we encourage attendees to stop by their favorite downtown restaurant for dinner or snacks to-go before heading up to the parking deck which opens at 6pm.”

The non-profit will feature the movie Hocus Pocus on their new state of the art projector and screen. Those in attendance will be able to tune-in to audio from their cars.

While the event is free, tickets are required, and attendees are encouraged to make a suggested at-will donation of $10 at the even

Tickets are available on the MÄTI Facebook page and Eventbrite.com

