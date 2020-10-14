Masonic to screen ‘Hocus Pocus’ at downtown drive-in theater

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Masonic Arts Theater and Innovation Company (MÄTI) invites the community to join as they host a social distanced, drive-in screening of the 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus”.

The event will take place on the downtown Marquette parking deck behind the Masonic building on Saturday Oct. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The non-profit will feature the movie Hocus Pocus on their new state of the art projector and screen. Those in attendance will be able to tune-in to audio from their cars.

“We look forward to this being the first of many community-oriented events we’ll be hosting either socially distanced in person or remotely streamed over the coming months. While it has definitely been an unusual year, Marquette is a community known for its events that bring people together,” said MÄTI Executive Director, Ryan Engle.

“We’re looking to create opportunities like the drive-in theater, that encourage people to get out of the house, maybe pick-up dinner or snacks to-go from your favorite downtown restaurant, and enjoy some socially distanced entertainment along with other community members.”

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to bring any returnable cans they may have in support of the Vista Theater’s Raise the Roof can drive or make an “at-will” donation on MÄTI’s website to support future investments.

Due to extreme high demand, tickets for Hocus Pocus sold out just 6 hours after launching the event on the group’s Facebook page.

If weather does not permit, an announcement will be made on the Masonic Facebook page prior to the event and ticket holders will receive an e-mail with additional information.

