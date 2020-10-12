MDOC to assist with Marquette Branch Prison coronavirus outbreak

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette Branch Prison has had 84 positive cases of COVID-19 since the virus outbreak began.

All 84 positive cases are located on the maximum security side of the prison.

There are 28 staff members off for being positive, 37 staff members are off work as close contacts and 14 staff members are off because they are symptomatic.

To assist with the staffing issues, MDOC will be bringing in volunteers and activating 14 members of our Emergency Response Team.

“Staff are in full PPE on the level V side of the prison. They’re using disposable meal service supplies, their movement is being modified and cohorted to reduce spread, staff are being cohorted to either work level I or level V to keep it from spreading to the level I side,” said Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz.

“This is something we did in Muskegon last month to assist with their staffing issues due to covid as well.”

