Meister’s For Christmas sees more people than usual buying trees this early into holiday season

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Christmas tree farms across the country are reporting that they’re running low on trees already.

Meister’s For Christmas hasn’t run into that issue yet, but the family is seeing more people visiting their tree farm this early into the holiday season compared to previous years.

“It’s been a great start to the season this year,” said co-owner George Meister. “We’ve been blessed with some really great weather. It’s been beautiful here, people have really been enjoying going out in the fields and looking for their own tree to cut. We’ve seen just a lot of an uptick in people in general just wanting to get Christmas going I think and a nice positive cap to the year. So it’s been a really nice start.”

Finding the perfect Christmas tree may look a little different this year. However, that hasn’t stopped families from getting in the holiday spirit.

“We’ve been working really hard this year to try to keep building the experiences up for people out here and our offerings. We’re hoping to become a place that’s a Christmas destination for people. They can come get their tree and go out into the fields to cut. We’ve also finished out our barn and heated it so we’ve got a nice gift shop in there. All the same wreaths and such. We’ve got the hot cider and we’ve got Santa this year and Mrs. Claus which has been a lot of fun. They’re here on the weekends,” said Meister.

Meister’s For Christmas is open Thursdays & Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the tree farm’s website or Facebook page.