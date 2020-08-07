Michigan nurse performs CPR during Little Presque Isle water rescue

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Wednesday, Michigan State Troopers from the Negaunee Post were dispatched to a missing swimmer at Little Presque Isle Beach in Marquette Township.

When troopers arrived, they learned from witnesses that a 42-year-old woman from Lexington, Kentucky was snorkeling with her family when she went underwater and did not return to the surface.

Witnesses reported that the woman was underwater for about 5 minutes before she was located by other beach goers. CPR was initiated by a nurse from downstate Jackson before first responders arrived.

The woman was transported to U.P. Health System Marquette where she is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

