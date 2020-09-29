UPDATE: Missing kayaker returns to camp

UPDATE:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — 41-year-old St. Louis, Missouri woman, who was reported missing has returned to camp and is in good health.

Original: (9/29 9:00 a.m.)

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Negaunee post and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Michigamme.

Officers were dispatched to a camp on Lake Michigamme Monday night.

The 41-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri, was reportedly last seen on Monday afternoon leaving a cabin on the southwestern shores of Lake Michigamme in a red kayak.

She was wearing a black jacket and dark green boots and was last seen paddling northeast.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan DNR Conservation Officers searched the waters by boat. Marquette Search and Rescue searched the roadways around Lake Michigamme.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrived in Marquette County, but was unable to search due to inclement flying weather.

The search is ongoing for the woman and her red kayak.

