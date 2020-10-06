Mobile food distribution event to be held in Harvey on Oct. 22

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming up with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Thursday, October 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Please call (906) 249-1715 with any questions.