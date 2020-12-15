Monthly numbers and package safety tips from Sheriff Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by Local 3 to give an update on what has been going on at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.
October and November numbers:
Road Patrol-
-433 calls for service
-36 arrests
-121 citations issued
-85 accidents policed
Search and Rescue-
-Two lost hunters in Powell Twp.
-One lost hunter in Skandia
-Stolen ATV
-Stolen police vehicle
-Four structure fires
With it being the holiday season, Sheriff Zyburt says is a more common time of year where package thieves are out and about. To not fall victim, Sheriff Zyburt suggests:
-Having packages sent to your place of work instead of home
-Partner with a neighbor who might be home all day to take your package in
-Require a signature in order to receive your package
-Schedule delivery of your package
-Installing a security camera device