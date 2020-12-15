Monthly numbers and package safety tips from Sheriff Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by Local 3 to give an update on what has been going on at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

October and November numbers:

Road Patrol-

-433 calls for service

-36 arrests

-121 citations issued

-85 accidents policed

Search and Rescue-

-Two lost hunters in Powell Twp.

-One lost hunter in Skandia

-Stolen ATV

-Stolen police vehicle

-Four structure fires

With it being the holiday season, Sheriff Zyburt says is a more common time of year where package thieves are out and about. To not fall victim, Sheriff Zyburt suggests:

-Having packages sent to your place of work instead of home

-Partner with a neighbor who might be home all day to take your package in

-Require a signature in order to receive your package

-Schedule delivery of your package

-Installing a security camera device

