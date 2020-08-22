Moose causes multi-vehicle accident in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to M-95 near County Road FH in Humboldt Township for a multi-vehicle crash with a moose Friday night.

A 55-year-old South Republic man driving a 2015 Toyota pickup was heading north on M-95 when he encountered a moose crossing the road in front of him. The vehicle first struck the head of the moose.

The body of the moose swung around and caused more damage to the left side of the truck along with smashing the windshield.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road after the collision.

Around the same time, a south bound vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Ram from New Mexico, driven by a 50-year-old Arizona resident, saw a dark object in the road, slowed but collided with the moose that was laying in her lane.

Upon hitting the moose the truck went up and over the moose. The driver lost control of the truck, drove off the road into the ditch sliding sideways.

The truck then rolled over at least twice coming to a rest on the vehicles wheels.

The Republic man was uninjured. The passenger of the Dodge Ram, a 48-year-old New Mexico resident, was able to exit the vehicle.

The female driver was pinned in the vehicle with the roof pushed down upon her. The Jaws of life and other life saving equipment was used to extract the driver.

Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were transported to UPHS-Marquette by UPHS-Ishpeming EMS for treatment.

The driver was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment of head, neck injuries. The passenger had minor injuries.

