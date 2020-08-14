MSP asking for help to identify suspect in multiple larceny reports in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Michigan State Police Negaunee Post is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who has been connected to multiple larceny reports.
If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.
Local 3 will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.
