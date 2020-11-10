MSP asks for publics help to locate Ishpeming juvenile

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Negaunee post are asking for the publics help to locate a 13-year-old Ishpeming boy.

13-year-old Ishpeming native Jamie Crawford ran away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Crawford is 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds with short curly hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans and a pair of white Vans shoes.

Michigan State Police suspect Crawford to be in the Ishpeming area.

If located, please contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee post or the Marquette County Central Dispatch.

