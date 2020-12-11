MSU farm business incubator program accepting applications

CHATHAM, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State University Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center (UPREC) in Chatham, MI is accepting applications for its 2021 Farm Business Incubator (FBI) program.

The FBI is a launching point for beginning farmers interested in starting their own business. This program lowers barriers to entry for beginning farmers by providing access to organically managed land, hoop house space, farm equipment, tools, cold storage, and wash/pack facilities in exchange for a small program fee and four hours of volunteer work each week to support the overall program.

Affordable on-site housing is also available. UPREC staff and MSU Extension educators provide mentorship on business planning, marketing avenues, and farm management.

Contact Allison Stawara, UPREC North Farm Coordinator at 906-439-5058 or stawaraa@msu.edu for more information.