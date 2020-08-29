Negaunee and Ishpeming fire departments conduct live fire burn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you drove along U.S. HWY 41 by Teal Lake Saturday morning you may have noticed firefighters at the scene of a house fire.

As a training exercise, the Negaunee and Ishpeming fire departments conducted a live fire burn of a house.

According to the Negaunee Firefighters Association Facebook page, this training exercise helps the fire departments learn how fire behaves and helps train firefighters in different techniques in battling house fires.

