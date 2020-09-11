Negaunee City Fire Department pays tribute to 9/11 attacks on 19th anniversary

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – For people driving along US Highway 41 in Negaunee on Friday, it was hard to miss the fire truck with our nation’s flag raised high in the sky.

“We’ve had many people, 20, 30 people stop by,” said Lt. Eric Pellinen, Negaunee City Fire Department. “A local business stopped by and brought us doughnuts and coffee. It’s just nice to see people honk when they go by, wave. It’s just a way of saying thank you.”

The Negaunee City Fire Department has been doing this for four years to pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 attacks which left 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department dead.

“Once we get our call, our page out, we don’t know if we’re coming home or not,” said Pellinen. “We don’t know if we’ll see our loved ones again. That’s the risk we take. That’s our calling. I’ve been a firefighter for 25 years in the City of Negaunee and I feel that it’s just my duty just to pay tribute to them.”

It’s been 19 years since the attacks and Pellinen says, if we forget, how can we learn?

“We can just never forget something like this in our history,” said Pellinen.

Latest stories