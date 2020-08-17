Negaunee man saved Ishpeming woman from burning car

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on County Road 476 near County Road PHF in Tilden Township on Saturday.

The investigation determined a blue 2011 Mazada MX3, driven by a 47-year-old Ishpeming woman was traveling northbound on County Road 476.

The driver left the roadway and struck a large rock. The vehicle caught on fire with the driver trapped inside.

A 57-year-old Negaunee man stopped and pulled the driver from the burning vehicle. The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 47-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

