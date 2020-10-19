Negaunee Middle and High Schools switch to distance learning due to ‘number of confirmed COVID-19 cases’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee’s middle and high school students will switch to distance learning for the next two weeks.
According to a voicemail sent to Negaunee Public Schools’ parents and guardians on Sunday evening from Superintendent Dan Skewis, students will learn from home beginning on Monday, Oct. 19 due to a ‘number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the middle school and high school.’
Extracurricular activities, including athletic events, are cancelled through Oct. 30.
Lakeview Elementary will continue face-to-face learning at this time.
Middle and high school students will return to face-to-face learning on Monday, Nov. 2.
