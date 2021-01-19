New owners at Otter Lake Campground and Lodges excited for new venture

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Ellen and Nick Oppenheim recently purchased Otter Lake Campground and Lodges in Munising, moving their family to the area from Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 57 site campground is located on Otter Lake and backs up to the Hiawatha National Forest in Alger County.

Ellen says they bought the campground because they’ve always loved camping and how it brings families together.

“We love that it brought families together so we wanted to do that for other families and decided that we were going to purchase a campground we love the UP,” said Ellen. “We vacationed here a couple years ago and when this campground came for sale we knew this is where we needed to be.”

Ellen says they’re excited to see the campground full.

“I can’t wait to see the campground full, like I can’t wait to see the kids running and playing and riding bikes and swimming in the lake and you know people taking the canoes and the kayaks out and just having a full house,” said Ellen.

The campground has plenty of activities and Munising is only a 15 minute drive away.

“We have the lake so we will have a swimming beach so people can enjoy swimming in the beach, we will have boat rentals so canoes, kayaks, rowboats, the paddle boats, we’ve got volleyball, basketball, gaga pit,” said Ellen. “In the area, there’s a ton to do, there’s hiking, there’s the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, downtown Munising where people can you know get something to eat, go to the breweries, they can go to the coffee shops, the gift shops, there’s just so much in the area that people can do.”

They are also nearby many trails for off-roading.

“We have direct access to the off road trails so they can camp here and ride their side by sides right out from camp,” said Ellen.

Otter Lake Campground and Lodges doesn’t have a definite opening day yet, but the Oppenheims say to stay tuned for updates.