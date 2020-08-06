New Shoreline Theatre at NMU to show ‘UP’ and ‘Rogue One’ for inaugural weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance and the Center for Student Enrichment are hosting a variety of productions and show in their new open-air venue, The Shoreline Theatre at NMU.

Events will include free movie nights, live music and a Spotlight Variety Show. August 7-9 is the Inaugural weekend.

Pixar’s ‘UP’ will be Friday and Saturday night with showtime at 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday ‘Rogue One’ will be playing at 9:00 p.m.

Bill Digneit, NMU Theatre and Dance Department says capacity is set at 250 and people have the option to sit on bleachers. If you bring a blanket, there is an area for that. There is also an area to drive up and sit in your car.

Tickets are free, but need to be reserved ahead of time at tickets.nmu.edu.

