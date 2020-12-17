New Year’s Eve ball drop cancelled in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) has cancelled the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Downtown Marquette.

The event traditionally takes place on the 100 block of W. Washington St. on the night of into the new year.

The cancellation was made due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“Safety is always at the forefront of our minds with downtown events, and the current conditions just don’t lend themselves to a safe environment for those who might attend. We’re looking forward to better times when we will be able to hold this event in the future,” stated Tara Laase-McKinney, MDDA Promotions and Events Coordinator.

“The MDDA would like to thank the City of Marquette and Double Trouble DJ’s for their partnership in this event in the past and look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”

Take a look at last year’s celebrations:

