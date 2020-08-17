NMU announced potential COVID-19 exposure sites & closures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Due to a positive COVID-19 test result of an individual at Northern Michigan University’s Temaki and Smoothie King restaurant, the establishment will close for two weeks to allow potentially exposed staff to quarantine and to do a deep cleaning of the facility.

A tentative reopen date is August 31.

The positive result does not impact customers as Temaki/Smoothie King has only been serving take-out meals with no in-house dining.

The status of Northern’s other restaurants:

Starbucks, located in Jamrich Hall, is operational and will remain open.

Wildcat Den, located in Northern Center, is open to take-out service.

Fieras, located in Harden Hall, will remain closed until classes are being held on campus.

Northern Lights Dining, NMU’s main student dining hall, is not open to the public, but is providing take-out service to students living on campus.

On Sunday, the Marquette County Health Department announced an additional two locations for potential coronavirus exposure sites on the Northern Michigan University campus.

The MCHD found that the NMU Golf Course and NMU Bookstore were found, through contact tracing.

NMU Golf Course:

August 6 after 2 p.m.

after 2 p.m. August 7 before 3 p.m.

before 3 p.m. August 9 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NMU Bookstore:

August 12 before 4 p.m.

before 4 p.m. August 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. August 14 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. August 15 before 3 p.m.

Department officials recommend that anyone who may have visited these places during these times should keep an eye out for symptoms related to COVID-19.

If you are feeling ill or if you would like more information, give the Marquette County Health Department a call at (906) 475-9977.

