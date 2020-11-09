NMU ‘Day of Giving’ set for Dec. 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University will hold its fourth consecutive Day of Giving to coincide with the global charitable event, Giving Tuesday, on Dec. 1.

The NMU Foundation encourages faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university to give and pledge resources to NMU.

Last year’s event raised more than $850,000, nearly doubling the total from the year before. More than half of the gifts were used to support scholarships, and approximately $100,000 went directly to departments. What remained was designated to programs and areas of greatest need.

This year, donors can direct financial gifts to the following: academic departments and programs; athletic teams; student scholarships; the NMU Behavior Education Assessment and Research (BEAR) Center, which provides critical therapy services to individuals with autism and other behavioral disorders in rural areas; and the NMU Food Pantry.

For the pantry, we’re promoting the idea of ‘cash over cans’ to encourage people to make cash gifts versus dropping off physical items,” said Andrew Hill, associate director of annual giving for the NMU Foundation.

“Financial contributions are the safest and most efficient form of support right now. They also allow the pantry to purchase items at a discounted rate through local and regional partners, stretching dollars even further for a greater return.”

For more information and online giving options, click here.

Latest Stories