NMU offers to knock off $1,000 to winter transfer students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan University is offering at least $1,000 to students who transfer to the Upper Peninsula school for the winter term.

The university believes some students might be looking for another campus after the fall was dominated by the uncertainties of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Marquette area wasn’t hit as hard with coronavirus as other college towns. Classes begin Jan. 19.

Michigan residents who enroll for the first time at NMU will get $1,000 knocked off their tuition bill. Community college students who are Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members can get $1,500.

