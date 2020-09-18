NMU online medical laboratory science program ranks 20th in the nation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University’s medical laboratory science (MLS) bachelor’s degree program, specifically designed for working medical laboratory technicians seeking career advancement, ranks as the 20th best online clinical research degree in the nation by OnlineSchoolsReport.

According to Northern’s program description, most students fulfill the MLT to MLS degree requirements in two years around their current laboratory job schedules. The coursework can be completed entirely online.

Medical laboratory professionals are in great demand, the description states. Graduates from NMU’s programs have a job placement rate of nearly 100% and more than a 95% passing rate on national certification exams. Many also pursue advanced degrees.

OnlineSchoolsReport synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the Bureau of Labor Statics, Payscale and the College Scorecard.

Ultimately, colleges are scored based on their commitment to online education, admission rates, student satisfaction, alumni debt and specialty in the program in question.

Latest Stories