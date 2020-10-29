NMU organizations come together to host Trunk-or-Treat event for Marquette area community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Special Events Committee and NMU Greek Council wanted to bring a safe alternative Halloween activity to families in the Marquette community.

On Saturday, October 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., different students organizations will be lined up in the PIEF parking lot for a ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event. It will be a drive-thru style, masks must be worn at all times. Candy will be placed in a bag and handed to the driver of each vehicle.

“I brought it up to our Greek Council to have a Trunk or Treat which is something I’ve seen churches in the area do before,” said Alyssa Usimaki, Special Events Coordinator, NMU Greek Life. “Since this year’s been really wanky, giving the kids in the community something to kind of feel normal.”

While you’re there, there is also a way you can help people in need. Organizers will also be collecting items to help stock the NMU Food Pantry.

“It’s kind of a hard time of the year where some people are still out of jobs with COVID,” said Anna Watson, Special Events Coordinator, NMU Special Events Committee. “With the holidays coming up, I think it’s important to make sure that students that need help and need to use the resource of the food pantry, they have plenty of options there.”

They are accepting things like non-perishable food items and cleaning and hygiene products. Both organizations say all are welcome.

