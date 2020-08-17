NMU speaks on delayed first day, remote learning and exposure sites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If things went according to plan, there would have been more students walking throughout Northern Michigan University’s campus for the first day of classes on Monday.

Due to delays in getting back COVID-19 test results, the school decided to delay the first day of classes by one day to Tuesday and go to remote learning for the first four days of classes which would be the rest of this week.

“We had a lab out of Chicago that has been handling those test for us and they promised us a 24 to 48 hour turn around and that hasn’t been met,” said NMU spokesperson, Derek Hall.

Between students, faculty and staff, NMU is conducting about 7, 700 COVID-19 tests with about 5,000 results received so far.

“Definitely pushing it was a good idea and keeping exposure to a minimum as of right now,” said NMU sophomore, Megan Sutton.

“Mine are online so at least I don’t have that to worry about,” said Anna Weslock, NMU sophomore. “But, I think after the entire summer of not having a set schedule, it’ll be nice to do something again.”

NMU says face to face instruction will resume a next Monday, August 24.

“We should have all of the tests back,” said Hall. “If not, very close to all of them.”

NMU and the Marquette County Health Department announced that three sites on campus have been exposed to COVID-19. The NMU Golf Course which was closed on Sunday, the NMU Bookstore which is run by Barnes and Noble who is handling that and Temaki and Tea and Smoothie King which will be closed for two weeks.

“We did have students asking about, ‘Well if I was in the Northern Center is that an issue.'” said Hall. “No it’s not at all. If you listen to the health professionals, close contact is more than 15 minutes in close proximity. with someone who might be infected and we don’t have that issue when it comes to the rest of the Northern Center.”

The Marquette County Health Department is recommending that anyone who visited the places below during those time frames monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and to contact your medical provider if you do show signs.

NMU Golf Course:

-August 6 – After 2:00 p.m.

-August 7 – Before 3:00 p.m.

-August 9 – Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

NMU Bookstore:

-August 12 – Before 4:00 p.m.

-August 13 – Between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

-August 14 – Between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

August 15 – Before 3:00 p.m.

NMU says the exposure at Temaki/Smoothie King does not impact customers. They have only been serving take-out meals with no in-house dining.

Latest stories