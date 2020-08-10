NMU starts COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff; 5 positive tests reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University has began conducting COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff.

The University has conducted 3,800 tests and received 900 results, 5 of which were positive. None of the positives reside on campus.

Following established University protocols, contact tracing has been initiated. Due to privacy laws, no other information about the individuals will be provided.

Northern Michigan University is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department.

The NMU press release stated that “the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance, and we implore all to follow the latest prevention guidelines that have been published widely, specifically, mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings.”

