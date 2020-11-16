Northern Michigan University shifts to remote learning, working

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University will adhere to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ executive order regarding higher education by switching to remote learning effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Employees who can work remotely must begin to do so by the same date.

NMU residence halls will remain operational until their original fall semester closure time of noon Sunday, Nov. 29.

Students are welcome to continue sequestering in the halls as a precaution to bringing COVID-19 home to family and friends up to the Nov. 29 closure.

Northern had already converted to take-out dining only on Saturday, so the state’s mandate regarding in-house dining further supports that decision.

The NMU Police Department will set up an area near its office in the Services Building where students can drop off notebook computers, library returns and residence hall keys.

Beginning Wednesday, university facilities will be closed to the public, with limited exceptions. C.B. Hedgcock and Lydia Olson Library will remain open through Nov. 24. The NMU Health Center is open by appointment only.

Temaki & Smoothie King will offer drive-thru service. In the lower level of the Northern Center, the Wildcat Den will continue operating (take-out only) through Nov. 29.

Barnes & Noble bookstore will remain open with limited capacity mandates through Nov. 25. It will close for Thanksgiving weekend and reopen Nov. 30-Dec. 23.

The NMU Police Department will maintain 24/7 operation.

“Luckily, most of our university activities already have a remote option, so the state’s emergency order is not throwing us into a state of complete chaos for the final seven days of fall courses,” said NMU President Fritz Erickson in a campus-wide email. “Still, I know this adds another layer of complexity to the semester’s end.

“Flexibility. We said in August how important it would be throughout the semester in order for us to be able to declare success when we got to the break. It was true in Week 1 and it continues to be true for these final days as well. I thank everyone for your patience and cooperation with all of the moving parts. Don’t let COVID-19 fatigue overtake you. Please remain diligent in following our pandemic protocols. They are as vital today as they’ve ever been.”

NMU started fall classes a week early so the semester could end before Thanksgiving because of the COVID-19 virus. The last day of classes is Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Latest Stories