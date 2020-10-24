One dead, others injured including 4-year-old in M-553 crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On October 23 at approximately 5:34 p.m., officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a two car crash on M-553 just south of the Marquette Mountain Ski Hill. Officers arrived on scene and discovered one deceased male subject and several others with severe injuries.

Preliminary investigation showed the collision occurred when a southbound vehicle, driven by a 21 year old female from Marquette, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a northbound vehicle, driven by a 41 year old Marquette man. A 25 year old male from Marquette was ejected from the southbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A 4 year old passenger in the southbound vehicle was also severely injured. The child was initially transported to UPHS, then airlifted to a downstate hospital for further treatment. The front seat passenger of the southbound vehicle, a 28 year old Marquette man, was transported to UPHS Marquette for treatment of injuries. The driver and passengers of the northbound vehicle received minor injuries.

The 21 year old female driver of the southbound vehicle was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

Assisting on scene were Michigan State Police, Marquette Fire Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, UPHS EMS, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department.

Latest stories