One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Michigamme

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on US-41 Saturday in Michigamme Township.

Michigan State Police and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US-41 near mile marker 102.

A 20-year-old Fenton woman, driving a red 2005 Pontiac Aztek, was heading westbound near mile marker 102 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with two eastbound vehicles.

The Fenton woman suffered fatal injuries. The passenger, a 19-year-old Brighton woman, was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette for treatment of serious injuries.

Two other injured motorists were transported to Bell Memorial for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and Local 3 will provide more information once available.