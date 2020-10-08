Operation Winter Wear to provide winter coats to those in need in Harvey next month

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Thrift and Silver Creek Church will begin its Operation Winter Wear next month.

The initiative provides new and like-new adult and child-sized winter coats to those in need.

Operation Winter Wear will take place on Wednesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 14. Distribution will be by appointment only. Please call the church at (906) 249-1715 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to schedule an appointment.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Silver Creek Thrift and Silver Creek Church are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

To learn how you can support Operation Winter Wear please call Silver Creek Thrift at (906) 273-2473.